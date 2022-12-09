Lookism, the smash hit Webtoon original series from creator Taejun Pak, with over nine billion views globally on Webtoon has released as a new Netflix animated series, marking the latest in a string of hit Netflix adaptations from Webtoon. Other recent hit adaptations include All of Us Are Dead, Hellbound, The Sound of Magic, and Sweet Home.

The digital comic behind the new series is currently available to read exclusively on Webtoon. The official description of Lookism reads: Daniel is an unattractive loner who wakes up in a different body. Now tall, handsome, and cooler than ever in his new form, Daniel aims to achieve everything he couldn’t before. How far will he go to keep his body… and his secrets?

Here’s the trailer of the animated series:

Webtoon is a digital comics platform, home to some of the biggest artists, IP, and fandoms in comics. A diverse new generation of international comic artists have found a home on Webtoon, where the company’s storytelling technology allows anyone to become a creator and build a global audience for their stories.

The Webtoon app is free to download on Android and iOS devices.