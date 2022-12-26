A new animated series Brown & Friends, created by digital entertainment company IPX is based on LINE FRIENDS will make its Netflix debut on 29 December. The series marks the IP’s 10th anniversary which was originally created as stickers on the mobile messenger app, LINE.

The 3D animated show follows licensed characters including Brown, Cony, Sally, Choco, and more. Big-hearted and expressionless Brown is always there for friends. They all love to hang out in the cozy coffee shop Brown works in.

IPX’s nonverbal slapstick kids’ comedy is produced in partnership with Netflix.

“To commemorate the 10th anniversary of LINE FRIENDS character IPs, IPX is truly excited to release Brown & Friends, a Netflix animated series that can be enjoyed by everyone regardless of age, gender, or race. With this partnership, IPX will continue to expand the influence of our original character and mini IP business beyond Asia and across US, Europe, and all other global markets,” an IPX official said in a statement.

IPX is the new corporate name of Line Friends. LINE FRIENDS were original characters, created in 2011 as stickers on LINE.