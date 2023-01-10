AMC+ scraps animated series ‘Pantheon’ despite season two in production

The short-lived animated sci-fi series Pantheon has been cancelled, adding to the number of projects and shows that AMC Networks has scrapped. The show had a two-season order in March 2020 and made its debut on 1 September with an eight-episode first season. Despite this order, the show was cancelled after its first season and is no longer available on AMC+.

Pantheon joins other programs such as Demascus, Invitation to a Bonfire, the second seasons of 61st Street, and Moonhaven which were cancelled as part of a one-time tax write-off at the end of the previous year.

This $400M worth of content write-down was revealed in a December SEC filing. “As a result of the plan, the programming assessments pertain to a broad mix of owned and licensed content, including legacy television series and films that will no longer be in active rotation on the Company’s linear or digital platforms. The Company may realize some future licensing and other revenue associated with some of the owned titles,” the company mentioned in the 8-K filing.

AMC+ will not air the second season of Pantheon, despite its production. There is a slim possibility that AMC Studios will be able to pitch it elsewhere, as they are seeking to do for their other cancelled projects like 61st Street and Invitation to a Bonfire.

Liu’s collection of short stories about Uploaded Intelligence, or human consciousness uploaded to the Cloud, served as the inspiration for Pantheon. The story centres on Katie Chang’s character Maddie, a tormented youngster who gets unusual internet assistance. After an experimental damaging brain scan, the stranger is immediately identified as her recently departed father David, whose mind has been transferred to the cloud. David is the first of a brand-new class of creature known as Uploaded Intelligence or UI, but he won’t be the last as a worldwide conspiracy develops that might start a brand-new world war.

Showrunner Silverstein executive produced the show alongside Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina and Juno Lee who were the executive producers for the animation studio Titmouse. AMC Studios produced the show. The voice cast for the show includes Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart, Taylor Schilling, Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey and William Hurt. The other cast members are Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Maude Apatow, Corey Stoll, Michael Kelly, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin, Krystina Alabado, Lara Pulver, Madhur Jeffrey, Heather Lind, Nyima Funk, Tunde Adebimpe, Quinn Hawking, Clyde Kusatsu, Ken Leung, Jacob Sartorius, Vincent Ventresca, Julian Lerner, Magnus McLain, Ajay Mehta, Annabella Sciorra, and Suraj Sharma.