‘Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon’ releases new teaser

CMG has released the first teaser trailer of CG animated film Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon. The film, set in the deepest rainforests of the Amazon, is about a girl named Ainbo who is born and grows up in the village of Candámo.

One day, she discovers that her homeland is being threatened and realizes that there are other humans in the world besides her people. As she fights to save her paradise against illegal mining and the exploitation of her homeland, she embarks on a quest to reverse this destruction and stifle the impending evil of the Yakuruna, the darkness that lives in the hearts of greedy people. Guided by her mother’s spirit, Ainbo is determined to save her land and save her people before it is too late.

The creators have been hard at work on the project despite all the challenges faced due to the pandemic and it has taken around two years to bring the movie to life and deliver it on schedule. It is slated for release in the first and second quarters of 2021, starting in February through 22 April on World Earth Day to increase awareness of the threat to the Amazon rainforest. It has global distributors such as Telepool (Germany, Switzerland), Le Pacte (France), BIM (Italy), eOne/ WW Entertainment (Benelux), Cinemanse (Scandinavia), Kino Swiat (Poland), Film House (Israel), Filmarti (Turkey), Front Row Ent. (Middle East), Volga (Russia), CDC (Latin America) and other 20 additional distributors from around the world onboard.

“While it has been, at times, a challenging journey over the last 24 months, we are very pleased with the extremely high production values that Tunche Films and Katuni have brought to the film resulting in stunning visuals and fabulous character animation throughout the film,” said CMG president Edward Noeltner. “The validation for us has been the overwhelming support by our distribution partners with the film already slated for theatrical release in over 80 territories globally.”

The film is produced by César Zelada (Together It’s Possible) and Richard Claus (The Little Vampire 3D) as a Peruvian/Dutch co-production between Tunche Films (Lima) and Cool Beans (Amsterdam). It is the first ever co-production between Peru and the Netherlands. It is directed by José Zelada and Richard Claus.