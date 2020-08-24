African production, ‘My Better World’ helps to educate kids in Sub-Sahara Africa

Fully African-produced animation project My Better World, gains two million viewers a week while addressing the challenges for African teens navigating school, family, and friendship. It helps to Educate Kids in Sub-Sahara Africa.

My Better World is an animated 55-episode life skills series and was selected for competition at the 2020 Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The series forms an important part of the education curriculum in sub-Sahara African schools and is also being adapted for radio to reach an even wider audience, due to Covid-19.

Aimed at teenagers, My Better World tackles challenging subject matter, including issues like child marriage. The series strove to be entertaining, educational, while being sensitive to different cultural norms and meeting the curriculum requirements. More than 30 South African animators and artists worked on My Better World with over 30 character and voice artists in the show.

Fundi Films has produced talk shows, current affairs series, news stories, docudramas, and TV commercials for over 17 years.