The Addams Family sequel announced for October 2021 release

A sequel to last year’s animated movie The Addams Family is on its way right in time for Halloween 2021. It was announced through a new poster.

The movie featured an all-star voice cast by Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Annihilation) as Gomez Addams, Charlize Theron (Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Morticia Addams, Chloë Grace Moretz (The Miseducation of Cameron Post, If I Stay) as Wednesday Addams, Finn Wolfhard (It, Netflix’s Stranger Things) as Pugsley Addams, Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, Sing) as Uncle Fester, Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus, Beaches) as Grandma, Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) as Margaux, and Allison Janney (I, Tonya) as the family’s arch nemesis Margaux Needler along with Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, and Tituss Burgess. They are expected to reprise their roles.

Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan will return to direct the movie with screenplay written by Matt Lieberman based on the iconic cartoon series by Charles Addams. It will be produced by Vernon with Gail Berman, via The Jackal Group, and Alex Schwartz. It will be executive produced by Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi and Joe Earley. Tabitha Shick is overseeing the project. CG Animation and digital visual effects production is by Cinesite Studios.

“With any sequel like that you’ve got to move the characters forward and try and explore some new territory with them,” said Tiernan in a statement.

“You really need to have a story that heightens the emotional stakes for the characters,” Vernon added. “How does everything that they earned in the first movie come up for grabs in the second movie, and what do they need to do to emotionally get beyond the next level? So I think that’s the way we’re approaching this next film.”

The first movie made over $200 million at the worldwide box office and the sequel had first been announced last Halloween season. The film is set for release on 22 October 2021.