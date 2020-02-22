Upcoming Anime joining Netflix in March

Greenlighting projects after projects, Netflix has proved to be a boon for anime lovers over the last couple of years. Netflix has become a hotspot for anime content with its growing catalogue. Here’s the list of anime series that are set to be added in the catalog OTT giant. You can check out the full list of anime releases below:

Castlevania (Season 3 March 5)

Inspired by the popular video game series, this anime series is a dark medieval fantasy. It follows the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, Trevor Belmont, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hands of Vlad Dracula Tepes.

BEASTARS (March 13)



Beastars is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Paru Itagaki. The series has won multiple awards, including being the first Akita Shoten title to take home the Manga Taishō Award.

Lu Over the Wall (March 18)



Kai is talented but adrift, spending his days sulking in a small fishing village after his family moves from Tokyo. When his classmates invite him to play the keyboard in their band, their practice sessions bring an unexpected guest: Lu, a young mermaid whose singing causes humans to compulsively dance – whether they want to or not. As Kai spends more time with Lu, he finds he is able to tell her what he is really thinking, and a bond begins to form.



Altered Carbon: Resleeved (March 19)

Dai Sato, the creative mind behind Cowboy Bebop, further explores and expands upon the Altered Carbon universe in this anime adaptation. A spin-off of the Netflix original science fiction live action series (series 2 in production) is visualized as an original animation. Altered Carbon expands the world and creates a new story that has never been seen before.

Sol Levante (March 23)

Sol Levante is an upcoming anime series being created by Netflix and Production I.G. The series is planning on being the first anime series hand-drawn 4k HDR quality. Very little is known about the plot of the series at this time.

7Seeds: Part 2 (March 26)



7 Seeds is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yumi Tamura. It is set in a post-apocalyptic future, long enough after a meteorite hits Earth that new species have evolved, and follows the struggles of five groups of young adults to survive after they are revived from cryonic preservation.





We can’t wait for the anime content that grace the OTT space and obliger lakhs and lakhs of eager fans who can’t wait for them to release. Anime content has carved a niche of its own and the audience that spread is across the country continues to grow. We will keep you updated on the developments.