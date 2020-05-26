Cine employees federation sends shooting guidelines to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The FWICE is highly concerned about the Health, Safety and Security of all these members who are now eager to join the works post the lockdown is over. We have therefore drafted the below SOP’s/Guidelines to be followed during the resumption of the works in the Media and entertainment Industry:

1. All necessary medical check-ups to be mandatory for all the crafts and crew entering the sets while shoots.

2. All the craft and crew members to be stationed in the studio premises or a hotel to avoid travels and contacts with outsiders until the complete shoot is over.

3. Further measures will have to be put in place, such as providing crew members with masks and gloves, instituting extra cleaning shifts and ensuring that makeup artists and hairdressers dispose of brushes and other tools once they use them on an actor.

4. All the necessary personal care equipments such as face masks/shields, hand sanitizers etc. should be provided to all the crew members by the producers.

5. Healthy and hygienic food to be provided to all the craft and crew members on the sets by the producers.

6. Lesser crew members to be allowed on the indoor shoots.