Arrowverse is landing on Netflix in 2020

Notwithstanding reports from earlier in the year that The CW’s Arrowverse shows would be leaving Netflix eventually, a new report says that the latest seasons of each of the shows will be arriving on Netflix very soon. As per to an exhaustive write up from What’s on Netflix, we now have a clear picture of when each of the shows will be out for viewers eager to watch.

As the report states, Arrow‘s eighth and final season will likely be the first of the shows to debut on the service because of its clipped-up season. Arrow season 8 will be debuting on Netflix in February of 2020; however, because of the final season being so connected to the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover it may not premiere until the other shows have also debuted on Netflix to maintain cohesion. The Flash season 6, Supergirl season 5 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 5 will be released in the May/June window of 2020 with Arrow likely not arriving until they do.

Due to Netflix and The CW not renewing their previous deal, all new shows that debut on the network won’t automatically go to Netflix. Batwoman in fact already has a streaming show once the season wraps up and it’s HBO Max. Warnermedia’s new streaming service will debut in May of 2020, meaning that the first season of the series could be a launch title for the platform when it’s available. At first glance this may not seem like a big deal, but Batwoman features the second part in the five episode “Crisis” crossover, meaning that a critical chapter in the event will not be available on Netflix with the other parts.

Batwoman and Supergirl will return on 19 January 2020; Black Lightning will come back on Monday, 20 January 2020; January 21 will bring back Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, with The Flash taking over Arrow‘s time slot on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. once Arrow ends for good on 20 January 2020.