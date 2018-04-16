Tasaa Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

Tasaa is an award-winning global information technology firm.
Tasaa has been actively serving Media & Entertainment segment since 1997. We are aligned with Autodesk, Adobe, Trimble – Sketchup, Corel, Microsoft, EMC, HP, Lenevo, DELL EMC, Nvidia, AMD, Wacom, Logic Keyboard, Pixar Renderman, Chaosgroup – Vray, E-on Software – Vue, Cebas,.
We have been appointed as sole DVAR for Autodesk Shotgun in Western India.
We are the sole Distributors in India for NewBlueFX – Titling, Effects & Transitions plugin for Video Editors, Motion Graphics & Post Production.
Our customer base includes a broad spectrum of clients from various segments like Architecture, Visualization, Animation, Broadcast, Post Production, Gaming, Educational Institutes & Colleges, Event Management, KPOs and BPOs, Manufacturing, Pharma, Print and Publishing, Ecommerce and Online Retail, BFSI and MNCs/Corporates.
Application Sales Specialist (Techno Sales)
The job involves Pre and Post-Sales Support for software & plugin primarily in Media & Entertainment industry.
Job Location: Pune
Job Responsibilities:
- Pre and Post-Sales support to clients.
- Consulting clients to offer them best solution on various products
- Candidate will be responsible for imparting training, demo’s (new version features), troubleshoot and solve queries on Autodesk/Adobe Software to our clients.
- Networking with clients and generating business requirement
- Help client retention for repeat business
- Completing all necessary and required Product specific certification.
Desired Candidate Profile :
- Should possess good understanding of products used in Animation and Visual Effects industry (Working or basic knowledge of software like Autodesk Maya, 3ds Max, Nuke, Vray, Arnold and various other software and plugin, would be preferable.)
- Effective verbal and written communication skills in English
- Target and Goal oriented
- Willing to be on field and travel extensively within region
- Ability to work independently but also contribute as a member of the team
- Keen to do RnD, motivated self-learner.
- Must have strong problem-solving skills and ability to withstand the challenges, ability to present ideas.
Vrunda Parekh-Manager HR
Mumbai | Pune | Delhi
Tel: +91 22 2853 1717
Email : hr@tasaa.com