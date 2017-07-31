Maya Digital Studios

Maya Digital StudiosAsia & India’s leading animation studio and also the producer of some of the most successful animation TV series across Nickelodeon, Disney, Cartoon Network, & Discovery Kids India.

Maya is one of the leading Animation studio in India offering competence in high-quality 3D Animation, 2D Animation as well as Stereoscopic 3D Conversion of content. Maya Digital Studio today is the largest original content creator of animation in India.

Maya Digital Studios animated television series like The Adventures of Motu Patlu, VIR -The Robot Boy, EenaMeenaDeeka and Kisna are major draws on prime kids channels like Nickelodeon, Discovery Kids and Hungama, drawing high TRPs in the Indian children’s TV space.

Following are the requirements:

2D & 3D Concept (No.of requirements 10)

Experience Required: 2 to 10 years

Software Skills: Photoshop

2D & 3D Storyboard (No.of requirements 10)

Experience Required: 2 to 10 years

Software Skills: Photoshop

3D Modeling & Texturing Artist (No. of Requirements 10)

Experience Required: 1 to 5 years

Software Skills: Maya, Mudbox, ZBrush

Rigging (No. of requirements 5)

Experience Required: 3 to 6 years

Software Skills: Maya

3D Production (No. of Requirements 10)

Experience Required: 0 to 12 years

Software Skills: Excel, Good Communication



3D Animation (No. of Requirements 20)

Experience Required: 0 to 7 years

Software Skills: Maya

2D Animation (No. of Requirements 5)

Experience Required: 0 to 7 years

Software Skills: Flash



Dynamics (No.of requirements 5)

Experience Required: 0 to 5 years

Software Skills: Maya

3D Effects (No. of requirements 5)

Experience Required: 0 to 5 years

Software Skills: Maya

2D Effects (No. of requirements 4)

Experience Required: 3 to 8 years

Software Skills: Flash, After Effects

Lighting (No. of Requirements 15)

Experience Required: 0 to 12 years

Software Skills: Maya

SF (No. of Requirements 5)

Experience Required: 0 to 5 years

Software Skills: Maya

Technical (No. of Requirements 3)

Experience Required: 0 to 5 years

Software Skills: Maya

2D Layout (No. of Requirements 7)

Experience Required: 1 to 10years

Software Skills: Photoshop, Excellent Drawing Skills

Whoever had applied before should reapply as we select artist on their current skills.

Our salary structure is highly competitive and commensurate with experience.

For any queries contact us at 022-39236292

Candidates can mail their CV with their show reel to hr@mayadigitalstudios.com.