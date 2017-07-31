Maya Digital StudiosAsia & India’s leading animation studio and also the producer of some of the most successful animation TV series across Nickelodeon, Disney, Cartoon Network, & Discovery Kids India.
Maya is one of the leading Animation studio in India offering competence in high-quality 3D Animation, 2D Animation as well as Stereoscopic 3D Conversion of content. Maya Digital Studio today is the largest original content creator of animation in India.
Maya Digital Studios animated television series like The Adventures of Motu Patlu, VIR -The Robot Boy, EenaMeenaDeeka and Kisna are major draws on prime kids channels like Nickelodeon, Discovery Kids and Hungama, drawing high TRPs in the Indian children’s TV space.
Following are the requirements:
- 2D & 3D Concept (No.of requirements 10)
- Experience Required: 2 to 10 years
- Software Skills: Photoshop
- 2D & 3D Storyboard (No.of requirements 10)
- Experience Required: 2 to 10 years
- Software Skills: Photoshop
- 3D Modeling & Texturing Artist (No. of Requirements 10)
- Experience Required: 1 to 5 years
- Software Skills: Maya, Mudbox, ZBrush
- Rigging (No. of requirements 5)
- Experience Required: 3 to 6 years
- Software Skills: Maya
- 3D Production (No. of Requirements 10)
- Experience Required: 0 to 12 years
- Software Skills: Excel, Good Communication
- 3D Animation (No. of Requirements 20)
- Experience Required: 0 to 7 years
- Software Skills: Maya
- 2D Animation (No. of Requirements 5)
- Experience Required: 0 to 7 years
- Software Skills: Flash
- Dynamics (No.of requirements 5)
- Experience Required: 0 to 5 years
- Software Skills: Maya
- 3D Effects (No. of requirements 5)
- Experience Required: 0 to 5 years
- Software Skills: Maya
- 2D Effects (No. of requirements 4)
- Experience Required: 3 to 8 years
- Software Skills: Flash, After Effects
- Lighting (No. of Requirements 15)
- Experience Required: 0 to 12 years
- Software Skills: Maya
- SF (No. of Requirements 5)
- Experience Required: 0 to 5 years
- Software Skills: Maya
- Technical (No. of Requirements 3)
- Experience Required: 0 to 5 years
- Software Skills: Maya
- 2D Layout (No. of Requirements 7)
- Experience Required: 1 to 10years
- Software Skills: Photoshop, Excellent Drawing Skills
- Whoever had applied before should reapply as we select artist on their current skills.
- Our salary structure is highly competitive and commensurate with experience.
- For any queries contact us at 022-39236292
Candidates can mail their CV with their show reel to hr@mayadigitalstudios.com.