KARCO ANIMATION STUDIOS

KARCO ANIMATION STUDIOS are global pioneers since 2007 in providing 3D animated Marine safety videos to the Marine Industry for the past 10 Years.

With an existing team of dedicated highly skilled 3D Artists on its permanent payroll for several years and catering to more than 200 clients worldwide KARCO is recognized as a global brand in the Maritime Industry for providing top class 3D Animated Videos.

We are aggressively expanding our studio and venturing into main stream media projects and hence looking for talented and experienced artists in the following departments:

1) CG Software & Pipeline Engineer :

Currently seeking an expert CG Software & Pipeline Engineer who can develop/modify utility tools and user interfaces (UI) to automate the animation process and the entire workflow, enabling assets flow, scene assembly and scene manipulation using Python, pyQT, Mel, C/C++

Experience working with APIs of industry standard applications such as Maya, Arnold andNuke.

Knowledge of Rendering, Shading, CharFX and other related areas a plus.

Experience Level: Senior, Mid and Junior (Including Fresher)

Software Proficiency: Maya, Python, Mel, pyQT, C/C++

2) Character Animator :

Should have a good knowledge of character animation both realistic & cartoonish and an expert in facial expressions. Must excel at the Principles of Animation with high quality timing, weight, and acting skills.

Knowledge of faceware is a plus.

Experience Level: Senior, Mid and Junior (Including Fresher)

Software Proficiency: MAYA

3) Lighting Artist :

Should have a good knowledge with different lighting tools in Maya and should posses good knowledge of Arnold shaders along with its passes and their utilization.

Should be good at working with rendering and compositing department.

Experience Level: Senior, Mid and Junior (Including Fresher)

Software Proficiency: MAYA – Arnold, Nuke, etc.

4) Compositing Artist :

Constructing the final image by combining layers of different render passes, FX, graphics, and background plates. Creating mattes wherever necessary.

Art and Motion Graphics background will be a plus.

Experience Level: Senior, Mid and Junior (Including Fresher)

Software Proficiency: Nuke.

All applications should be sent to the following email ID : karco.recruitment@gmail.com

KARCO ANIMATION STUDIO

602-603, New India Chambers Building,

Mahakali Caves Road, MIDC

Andheri (E), Mumbai 400093

Website: www.karko.in

COMPETENCY*RELIABILITY*HONESTY