MIPCOM 2017: Nickeledeon premieres several pre-school series in the MIP market

Nickledeon is premiering several pre school series this year at the world’s largest content market, that is MIPCOM 2017. It is an intelligent local to global strategy in Nick’s front, indeed. Nickeledeon’s all time hit show Sponge Bob Square Pants is still selling like hotcakes! The show is being currently shown in 84 territorries.

According to the company’s vice president international programming sales Lauren Marriott, ” We are premiering several shows this market including pre school series Sunny Day, which is set in hairdressing salon; Welcome to The Wayne where three kids work together to uncover secrets in their mysterious apartment complex; and I am Frankie, a live action comedy about an android- the first series to be produced at the new state-of-the-art Viacom International Studios in Miami.”

Marriott said, “We are also here with Hunter Street. It has sold in 4 territories; Hong Kong(ViutTV Six) Spain( Clan TV),Nicaragua(Telenica) and Italy (Super). We have a local-to-global strategy. The world wide success of I am Frankie, produced for the LatAm region and Hunter Street, from our Dutch Operation shows that it is working well.”