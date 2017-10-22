MIPJunior 2017: Netflix Kids Head Andy Yeatman announces co-production of India’s ‘Mighty Little Bheem’ and South Korea’s ‘Yoohoo & Friends’

Netflix’s head of global kids content Andy Keatman gave an amazing keynote at MIPJunior 2017 with a fully packed audience at JW Marriot Cannes. Netflix’s kids international audience has grown to 61 per cent this year and international kids viewing has gone up to 91 per cent.

Interestingly more than half of Netflix’s content is produced outside US. The company released 37 Netflix Original kids productions . These had a traditional release with Netflix owning other rights.

Yeatman spoke about the creative possibilities offered by Netflix to producers.It includes freedom from standard episodic structure, programme length and chance to interactive story telling.

He said, ” We are looking for specific character vision and not the other way round.” Andy Yeatman announced about Mighty Little Bheem which will be Netflix’s first original produced in India. It is an animation series based on India’s popular series Chhota Bheem.

There was another announcement about Yoohoo & Friends, a 3D CG animation based on kids toys. Again it will be the first Netflix original produced in South Korea.

Both the announcements shows Netflix’s keen interest in the Asian market indeed!

On being asked how does he stops his three daughters from watching too much of shows on Netflix Yeatman said, ” They only watch on an iPad and I keep it up high on the shelf.”