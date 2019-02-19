YRF to release ‘Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka 3D’ in cinemas this May

Green Gold Animation, the creators of Chhota Bheem has recently announced the release of their next big screen adventure, Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka. Directed by Rajiv Chilaka, produced by Green Gold Animation and distributed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka is all set to release on 10 May, 2019.

Packed with fun, adventure and excitement this movie will be the first feature film featuring Chhota Bheem which has been conceptualised and shot in stereoscopic 3D.

Green Gold Animation CEO and founder Rajiv Chilaka commented, “We are absolutely delighted to announce the release of Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka this May. This film will see an adventurous story, exciting characters, great visuals, high-end 3D animation and an introduction of Bheem in a new 3D avatar. We are happy and delighted to partner with industry giants Yash Raj Films to distribute our film. We look forward to their expertise and we are proud of our association with them. We are looking forward to our audience having a wonderful time with Chhota Bheem.”

This partnership will mark the third collaboration of Yash Raj Films and Green Gold Animation to release the movie across the country.

Yash Raj Films Distribution vice president Rohan Malhotra added, “We are proud of our association with Green Gold Animation and Chhota Bheem is the most popular Indian animation character among kids today. We are thrilled and excited about this 3D extravaganza and we are planning to give Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka the widest ever release for an animation film across India”.

The synopsis of the film goes like :

The film is set in China and this time Chhota Bheem and his friends set on an adventure in the Land of the Dragon, to participate in the biggest Kung Fu competition of the world. The competition is disrupted midway when, Chhota Bheem is called on to help save the princess and protect China and its people from the evil nemesis Zuhu.

Written by Nidhi Anand and Teja Pratap, the film is produced by Samir Jain and Chilaka, featuring the popular characters- Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Jaggu, Raju, Kalia, Princess Kia and Zuhu. John Stewart Eduri has composed the music and sound.