Yoozoo Games Launches ‘Poker Champions’; eyes Indian social casino segment

Yoozoo Games, the Shanghai based Gaming major that recently set its development centre at Pune, yesterday formally launched Poker Champions for the Indian market. The online mutiplayer social casino game incorporates the popular poker variation, Texas Hold’em Poker and is now available on Google Play and App Store.

Poker Champions promises an authentic Texas Hold’em Poker experience by indulging in the world of luck, skills, bets, stakes and huge winnings. It is only a Social Casino game with no cashout.



Highlighting the company’s gameplan Yoozoo Games CEO – India Anuj Tandon says, “Texas Hold em Poker is the fastest growing Social Casino game in India. With Poker Champions, we are bringing a world class Poker experience to Indian gamers where they will be able to play with real players from the first day of launch. It is a major initiative by Yoozoo to capture the growing Indian mobile gaming market”.

Poker Champions claims to have an easy to navigate user interface, multi-screen gameplay, in-game instant messenger and multiple emojis. On top of the regular card game, the user can also participate in Rio De Janerio, Sit’n’Go, Shootout and Hearts Party tournaments. A player can also become the member of the elite Poker Champions Club by joining the VIP table. If one is new to Poker but want to learn and try it, Poker Champions has a tutorial mode which will help to take the first steps.