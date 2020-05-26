Xilam Animation appoints Licensing Works! as North American agent for ‘Zig & Sharko’

Award-winning French animation studio, Xilam Animation has named Licensing Works! as its North American licensing agent for its popular animated slapstick comedy brand Zig & Sharko.

As part of the deal, Licensing Works! is now assembling a merchandise programme for the brand targeting kids, tweens, teens as well as their families. They are focusing on vacation and Spring/Summer products ranging across swimwear, pool accessories, home décor, outdoor textiles, surf, skate, sporting goods, personal care, greetings cards, toys, puzzles, games, dress-up, publishing items, back-to-school, gifting items, food and drinks items, seasonal promotions and meet and greet items.

Commenting on the partnership, Xilam Animation Licensing and Merchandising head Capucine Humblot said, “We’re delighted to build upon our relationship with Licensing Works! and to have the team representing Zig & Sharko across North America. The Licensing Works! team’s local expertise, enthusiasm and creativity, makes them the perfect partner to build an engaging merchandise offering which captures Zig & Sharko’s fun and wacky spirit, alongside its positive values of promoting environmental awareness and sustainability.”

In North America, Zig & Sharko is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, alongside having a strong local presence on Xilam’s dedicated YouTube channel where the new third season is now available. The Zig & Sharko YouTube channel has 10.5 million subscribers and has received over 5.1 billion views globally, with North America ranking as the second highest market for views and fourth largest for subscribers.

Adding on the collaboration, Licensing Works! owner Leslie Levine noted, “Zig & Sharko is a hilarious series which is brimming with all the elements licensees and promotional partners are looking for in a brand in order to deliver amazing consumer products and promotions. With the impressive audience Zig & Sharko garners 24/7 on YouTube and Netflix, we’re confident the brand has great potential in North America and look forward to assembling a colorful merchandise programme for fans.”

This deal extends Xilam’s partnership with Licensing Works! also representing its internationally successful kids’ property Oggy and the Cockroaches in the market.