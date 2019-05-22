‘X-Men’: Dark Phoenix Temptation Clip Dropped

Dark Phoenix is all set to hit the theatres in a few weeks’ time. It’s a conclusion of the X-men series that is gearing up to to be a disruptive one with young Jean Grey powered by Phoenix Force, a vital, mystical entity that makes Jean both the most powerful creature on the planet as well as potentially the most formidable one even if she’s not initially cognisant of the extent of that force.

She will definitely be made aware of the powers and that’s exactly what we are treated to in this clip Dark Phoenix released by 20th Century Fox. The clip features Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) drinking while a mysterious woman, played by Jessica Chastain, discusses with her about what she’s experiencing, the force inside of her, and tries to seduce her into embracing it.

The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.



“Every other scene in Dark Phoenix is, like, the most intense scene I’ve ever done,” Turner said. She also spoke with Entertainment Weekly earlier about the responsibility to adequately portray the storyline.

“I knew Simon was taking me out to lunch and he sits me down and tells me it’s Dark Phoenix and I’m like ‘f—,’” Turner expressed.

“I know it’s one of the most loved stories of the X-Men universe and for Simon to trust me enough with this responsibility is a big honour. And I want to do the fans of the original story justice, and of course, there’s a lot of pressure especially having been done before. Simon would tell you that it was a B-plot of the movie and he felt it had to be the main plot of the movie,” she added

Dark Phoenix is written and directed by Simon Kinberg and stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

Dark Phoenix hits theatres on June 7th.