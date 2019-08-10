‘Wonder Woman: Bloodlines’ trailer launched

Wonder Woman feature-length feature involving the Princess of Themyscira was launched recently. On Wednesday, IGN aired the first official trailer for Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, the upcoming animated film.

The trailer treats fans a glimpse at the latest retelling of the titular DC heroine’s origin story. In the trailer, fans get a peek of the challenges Wonder Woman faces when Steve Trevor crash lands on Themyscira and she travels to America with him, where she encounters deadly new adversaries.

In Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, Amazon princess Diana of Themyscira chooses to save fighter pilot Steve Trevor and return him to his home in America – making it one of Wonder Woman’s most riveting chapters. Diana soon earns the name Wonder Woman from the gracious people of Earth. Equally strong in body, heart and will, she makes it her mission to help a troubled young girl enlisted by a deadly organization known as Villainy, Inc., whose criminal members have their sights set on invading Themyscira, Diana’s paradise home.

The voice cast includes Courtenay Taylor (Regular Show, Fallout 4) as Dr. Poison, Constance Zimmer (Entourage, House of Cards, Unreal) as Veronica Cale, Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) as Julia Kapatelis, Michael Dorn (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Arrow) as Ferdinand, Cree Summer (Batman Beyond, Rugrats) as Hippolyta, Mozhan Marno (The Blacklist, House of Cards) as Dr. Cyber, and Ray Chase (Justice League Dark) as Lead Bandit.