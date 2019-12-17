Wildbrain Spark hires Clare Bennett as head of paid media

WildBrain Spark, a digital kids’ network and studio, has appointed Clare Bennett to the newly created role of Head of Paid Media. Clare will work with WildBrain Spark’s partners to maximise the effectiveness of their paid media across digital platforms, in addition to supporting the marketing and commercial teams in building WildBrain Spark’s own brands and IP.

WildBrain Spark MD Jon Gisby said, “Clare brings an abundance of experience in planning and delivering global paid media campaigns to build awareness and engagement with brands. We look forward to her working with our partners to meet their business goals and maximise the value of their content and IP.”

Clare Bennett added, “WildBrain Spark has an amazing portfolio of commercial partners and I look forward to working closely with the team to maximise the potential of our partners’ brands through strategic and fully integrated paid media campaigns.”

Bennet has almost a decade of experience in the media industry and joins WildBrain Spark from Dentsu Aegis Network’s creative and media agency 360i Europe, where she held the position of Group Account Director. During her tenure, Clare was the strategic lead for a portfolio of clients leveraging end to end solutions including branding, through to creative and paid media. Prior to that, Clare held roles at companies including Vizeum, iProspect and Netbooster UK.