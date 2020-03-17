Wildbrain CPLG grows Germany sales team with new appointments

WildBrain CPLG, entertainment, sport and brand licensing agency, is expanding its commercial sales department in Germany with two new hires: Sarah Rosenstock, appointed as commercial director and Lisa Gruczek, as senior sales manager.

Rosenstock returns to WildBrain CPLG from the in-house licensing agency of Hubert Burda Media KG where she held the position of head of brand co-operations and led the brand licensing sales division. Prior to this, she held roles at Pro Sieben Sat.1’s Seven One Ad Factory, Burda Intermedia Publishing and also at WildBrain CPLG. In her new role at WildBrain CPLG, Rosenstock will be responsible for driving the company’s activity and strategy in the German market across its portfolio of brands. She reports to WildBrain CPLG Germany, Austria and Switzerland managing director Sibylle Gondolf.

Gruczek joins WildBrain CPLG following a six-year tenure at Hubert Burda Media KG where she helped build the brand licensing division for an array of publishing, lifestyle, design and celebrity brands. Prior to this, she held roles at Alex Springer AG and Colosseum Music Entertainment. Here she will report to Rosenstock and support the commercial sales team, with a focus on the apparel and accessories, toys and games, publishing, and beauty categories.

Gondolf said: “With many years of experience in brand licensing between them, Sarah and Lisa are the ideal candidates to augment our Commercial Sales team in Germany. The pair bring a wealth of expertise as well as exciting new ideas, and I’m confident they will both play a crucial role in driving forward the success of our growing brand portfolio in the region.”

With more than 40 years of experience in the licensing industry, WildBrain CPLG provides each of its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing industry professionals and a fully integrated product development, legal and accounting service.