What India watched on Netflix in 2019

In the recent years, Netflix has become an inseparable part of the life of the Indian milieu .Whether it is with web series like Sacred Games 2 or Delhi Crime, or the critically acclaimed Bollywood movies, the OTT platform has had us on the edge of our seats. Speaking about 2019, the year has been a memorable one for the Netflix and the platform has released a list of most popular releases of 2019 with expectedly, Sacred Games Season 2 and Kabir Singh ruling the charts.

The most popular releases of 2019 for India! Is your favourite among them? pic.twitter.com/1S91KAym0V — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 30, 2019

Apart from Sacred Games 2 and Kabir Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 has surprised everyone by grabbing the 3rd spot in the list in Top ten most Popular Releases Of 2019 (India). Three lists have been released by Netflix- Top ten Most Popular Series Releases Of 2019 (India), Top ten Most Popular Movie Releases Of 2019 (India) and Top 10 Most Popular Releases Of 2019 (India).

While on the web series front, Sacred Games Season 2, Bard Of Blood and Delhi Crime are in the top three, while Kabir Singh, Article 15 and Drive are the most popular in the movies’ section.