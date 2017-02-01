The VFX heavy movie – ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ might have earned Rs 500 cr even before it’s release

S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali: The Baginning’ enthralled its audiences with the grandeur in display and a plot-twist in the end. Appreciated globally for its stellar use of VFX to bring a majestic kingdom to life, the film definitely took the indigenous industry by storm. The backdrop of the feature left everyone awestruck with even the professional not mincing their praises. The VFX breakdown of the movie released by one of the studios that worked on it, Makuta VFX, crossed one million views in a matter of just 15 days!

While everyone has been eagerly awaiting the second instalment of the movie, which will provide a closure to the first feature’s cliff-hanger, Baahubali: The Conclusion is already in news for its pre-release revenue generation.

According to a tweet by industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the movie which is slated for a 28 April release has already managed to garner Rs 500 crore through its distribution and satellite rights.

The upcoming sequel will likely provide the answer to the greatest question and settle it once and for all, ‘Katappa ne Bahubali to kyun maara?’ (Why did Katappa kill Bahubali) The movie would be simultaneously released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will be presenting the movie in Hindi and has acquired the rights for the same for an amount of Rs 120 crore. As we know, Baahubali‘s upcoming edition has completed its shoot and is under the post-production stage. Baahubali: The Conclusion’s VFX supervisor RC Kamalakannan took to the popular social media site – Facebook to thank all the VFX studios for working towards a common vision. The post says: “Friends, it is 15 months since taking over the reins of Baahubali – The Conclusion Visual Effects. It’s Amazing that almost all major VFX studios in our country following one pipeline, working towards one common goal. Racing towards the release, with Post production happening at more than 33 studios across the world. Opportunity to share and learn simultaneously. Life can’t be more satisfying. Thank you.” 17 VFX houses including Makuta VFX, Firefly Creative Studio, Prasad EFX, DQ Entertainment, Tau Films, Part 3, Igene, Srushti VFX and 600 VFX artists worked on the first part – Baahubali: The Beginning which was being supervised by the VFX maestro Srinivas Mohan. However, due to his prior commitments with director Shankar, he had given the handover of The Conclusion to RC Kamalakannan.

With Makuta VFX still doing the major work on the movie, NY VFXWAALA, Pixel D, SURPREEZE are few other studios working on this VFX-heavy movie.

As for Srinivas Mohan, he is currently working on Enthiran 2.0 and bringing the Mahishmati world to life with the help of virtual reality. The teaser of the VR movie The Sword of Baahubali is already out and Srinivas Mohan is working towards wrapping up the project.

2015’s Baahubali: The Beginning was made at a budget of Rs 180 crore and went on to collect around Rs 600 crore worldwide. Baahubali’s second instalment features Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah.

AMD has also created a VR experience for the upcoming sequel.

With the film already garnering so much attention before its release, it might be a better sequel to an already-great prequel.