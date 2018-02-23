VFX and animation juries complete FICCI BAFF 2018 awards semi final judging

The semi final round of judging of the FICCI-BAF Awards 2018 was completed today at Animationxpress.com’s Mumbai offices in the suburb of Goregaon West. Two esteemed juries judged the animation and VFX main categories. AnimationXpress.com was last month appointed as an auditor and consultant of this year’s awards by India’s leading trade body – the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The awards have attracted more than 400 entries from domestic and international studios for work done domestically and globally. And animation jury members Vaanarsena Studios founder Vivek Ram, TASI founder Ranjit Singh and Vaibhav More Films founder Vaibhav More helped select the nominees to the next round. Ditto with VFX jury members Anibrain VFX supervisor Anirban Das, Digitales VFX supervisor Hemant Shinde and Avant Garde Films CEO Sohini Mitra De.

The judging process went on through the day and late into the night as the jury members deliberated on the diverse entries that have come in for the FICCI BAF awards 2018 (which were instituted in 2004). Each member of the jury said what was impressive was the quality of work that was entered for this year’s competition.

The nominees from the semifinal round will now go on to the final judging by two other juries who will help select the winners. The winners are slated to be announced at a grand gala at the global media and entertainment confab FICCI Frames on 5 March which is to be held in the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.