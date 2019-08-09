Venom 2 ropes in Andy Serkis as director

A week ago it was revealed that Andy Serkis was helming the list of directors that Sony was looking at for Venom 2 – but now it’s announced. Serkis has officially closed his deal to direct Venom 2, taking over for Venom director Ruben Fleischer.

As stated before: The post-credits scene of Venom introduced Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, the infamous serial killer who goes on in the comics to become the symbiote-wearing killer known as Carnage. The Venom post-credits scene all but screamed Carnage’s arrival in Venom 2, which could adapt a Marvel Comics crossover storyline like “Maximum Carnage”, which saw Venom having to team with Spider-Man and other heroes to stop Carnage and his gang of monstrous killers from massacring their way across Manhattan.

Serkis is one of the most skilled and famous pioneers of the modern motion-capture process for breathing anthropomorphic life into fantasy creature characters in films. Post his portrayal of Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, Serkis has shown his potential as a leading man by depicting the epic evolution of the ape Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy. Serkis was popularly credited for helping to craft the finer points of Caesar’s evolution from simple primate to the leader of an entire race of intelligent apes; moreover, Serkis helped to teach the cast of other mo-cap actors needed for the movies.

It is possible that Venom 2 will be one of the biggest Marvel movies outside of the main Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

Venom 2 is slated for release on 2 October 2020.