Theatrical poster of the live-action movie ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ released

A new poster for the live-action movie Tokyo Ghoul, in costume as Ken Kaneki with the quote “Humans are no longer at the top of the food chain” was revealed. The film will debut in Tokyo on 29 July, 2017 and a sequel is already being developed.

After all the hardships that the live-action movie adaptation endured, Tokyo Ghoul was finally given a release date in March 2017. After news that one of the main stars of the film – Fumika Shimizu – would be retiring from acting to join a Tokyo-based religious group, fans were unsure if the movie would be happening. The crew however recovered, new visuals were released and the film is now on its way to theatres.

Award-winning actor Masataka Kubota (live-action series Death Note) will play the character of Ken Kaneki in the film. The rest of the cast includes Yuu Aoi (live-action movie Rurouni Kenshin‘s Megumi) as Rize Kamishiro, EXILE‘s Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kōtarō Amon, and Yo Oizumi (voice of Layton in the Professor Layton series) as Kureo Mado. The film has an impressive line-up working on it with the critically acclaimed director Kentaro Hagiwara (Super Star short, Anniversary) helming the film and Masanori Morikawa as the designer of the masks and costumes of the ghouls.

Japanese entertainment news website Cinema Today will stream a launch event for the film live worldwide. The event starts on Friday, 2 June at 6:30 pm JST (5:30 am EDT) and will feature appearances by Masataka Kubota, Kentarō Hagiwara and Sui Ishida (Ishida’s appearance will be by text through the internet). The event will show a special video for the film, and host a question and answer session. Fans can submit questions for the Q&A session from the YouTube chat function for the video.

Tokyo Ghoul is a Japanese dark fantasy manga series by Sui Ishida, serialised in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump manga series from 2011 to 2014, and a sequel titled Tokyo Ghoul:re began serialisation in the same magazine in October 2014. A 12-episode anime television series adaptation by studio Pierrot aired between July and September 2014 before a second season ran in January 2015.

Tokyo Ghoul is set in an alternate reality where vicious creatures called “ghouls” exist alongside humans. The citizens of this metropolis live in constant fear of these bloodthirsty savages and their thirst for human flesh. The story follows a college student Ken Kaneki who is drawn to Rize Kamishiro. Unfortunately, Rize is not who she seems, and this meeting pushes Kaneki into the dark depths of the ghouls’ inhuman world. The encounter leaves him a half-ghoul/half-human who must find a way to integrate into both societies, keep his status hidden from humans, and reign in the insatiable hunger he has for flesh.