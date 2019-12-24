The Witcher becomes ones of the highest rated series on Netflix

Netflix has scored another super-hit with the latest adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher.
The show started out with an 8.9 rating, which initially made it Netflix’s highest-rated original series on the site, but since then it has fallen to 8.8. Despite that slight slippage, it is among some heavyweights, as shows like Black Mirror, Narcos, and House of Cards all have the same exact score. That also puts it ahead of other big-time series like The Crown, Better Call Saul, and Daredevil.
2. The Witcher (8.8)
3. Narcos (8.8)
4. House of Cards (8.8)
5. The Crown (8.7)
6. Dark (8.7)
7. Better Call Saul (8.7)
8. Mindhunter (8.6)
9. BoJack Horseman (8.6)
10. Daredevil (8.6)
Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.
Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.
The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now.