‘The Rocketeer’ to premiere on Disney Junior this November

Disney has brought the super-book comic hero back to life with new animated series, The Rocketeer, which features a young girl named Kit Secord, who takes to the skies to protect her community after becoming the surprise recipient of a rocket-pack that gives her the ability to fly.

The Rocketeer will also include many guest stars, including Phylicia Rashad, Marlo Thomas (That Girl), Annie Potts (Toy Story), Rahul Kohli (iZombie), and D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place). The series also stars Frank Welker (voice of Scooby-Doo!), Callan Farris (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), Navia Robinson (Raven’s Home), Maria Bamford (Arrested Development), Kari Wahlgren (DC Super Hero Girls), Maurice LaMarche (Futurama), Charlie Adler (The Transformers franchise), Parvesh Cheena and Ted Allen.

Set to premiere on 8 November, The Rocketeer is developed and executive produced by Nicole Dubuc (Transformers: Rescue Bots), with Michael Kenny (Disney’s Miles From Tomorrowland) as the supervising director. Beau Black (Disney’s The Lion Guard) is the songwriter, and Dominic Lewis (Disney’s DuckTales) is the composer. The series is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior.