‘The Punisher’: First look images of the upcoming series reveal a badass costume!

Netflix already has a lot of irons in the fire with The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Stranger Things all lined up for their new seasons in the coming weeks. Yet, a new poster of another upcoming series has spiced the things up by a notch.

Marvel’s The Punisher is next in the conveyor belt of live-action of the superhero genre and all the anxious fans can finally heave a sigh of relief as the first look is finally here. And it reveals the costume that Jon Bernthal will be donning.

Tucked away in an all-black suit with a devilry design of a skull, Frank Castle looks all fired up to go charging at all the wrongdoers and protect the city from their draconian schemes. Like Daredevil, the Punisher too doesn’t possess any supernatural powers, but the costume design suggests he will regardless be armed with all the necessary weapons and armaments to fight the baddies.

The Punisher is one of the most awaited series of Marvel, and considering the brawny look that our protagonist wears as well as the funky costume, one can easily predict the dark, brutal settings of the series.

Produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC studios, The Punisher debuts on Netflix in fall 2017.