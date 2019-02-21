The new trailer of ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ introduces Harrison Ford as Rooster

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment revealed a new trailer for the upcoming The Secret Life of Pets 2, which sees a dog named Rooster, played by Star Wars icon Harrison Ford. This is Ford’s animation debut.

Written by Brian Lynch and directed by Chris Renaud (Despicable Me), The Secret Life of Pets 2 stars returning cast members Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Buress, Bobby Moynihan, and also Patton Oswalt, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll and Pete Holmes.

The latest trailer shifts the spotlight on Rooster, a sheepdog who maintains order at the farm that Max, Duke, and Katie visit. Max gets in trouble with an angry turkey that chases him, and how the Rooster silences the matter.

The original film hit theatres in 206 and focused on Max, whose simple life is upended when his owner brings home a new bigger dog named Duke.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is set to release on 7 June 2019.