December 9-2017
‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ leads the chart in The Game Awards 2017

11:00 am 09/12/2017 By AnimationXpress Team


The Game Awards 2017 concluded last night and gave out accolades to the titles of 2017. Previous year, Overwatch and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End took home bragging rights with most number of awards. This year, we have another set of titles taking their place. Overwatch managed to hold its position as the Best Esports Gitle, however The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was crowned Game of the Year.

Just like the previous edition, the event was webcasted on Twitch, Steam, YouTube and Mixer.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Game Of The Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Esports Game: Overwatch

Best Action Game: Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Best Strategy Game: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Best Fighting Game: Injustice 2

Best Action/Adventure Game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Game Direction: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Roleplaying Game: Persona 5

Best Mobile Game: Monument Valley 2

Best Family Game: Super Mario Odyssey

Best Multiplayer: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegounds

Best Score/Music: NieR: Automata

Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Motorsport 7

Most Anticipated Game: The Last Of Us Part 2

Best Ongoing Game: Overwatch

Best Independent Game: Cuphead

Best Indie Debut Game: Cuphead

Best Handheld Game: Metroid: Samus Returns

Best VR/AR Game: Resident Evil 7

Student Game Award: Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen / Swinburne University)

Best Audio Design: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Games for Impact: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Best Art Direction: Cuphead

Best Narrative: What Remains of Edith Finch

Best Performance: Melina Juergens, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Chinese Fan Game Award: jx3 HD

Industry Icon Award: Carol Shaw

Trending Gamer: Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”)

Best Esports Player: Lee Sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)

Best Esports Team: Cloud 9

