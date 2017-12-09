‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ leads the chart in The Game Awards 2017

The Game Awards 2017 concluded last night and gave out accolades to the titles of 2017. Previous year, Overwatch and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End took home bragging rights with most number of awards. This year, we have another set of titles taking their place. Overwatch managed to hold its position as the Best Esports Gitle, however The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was crowned Game of the Year.
Just like the previous edition, the event was webcasted on Twitch, Steam, YouTube and Mixer.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Game Of The Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Esports Game: Overwatch
Best Action Game: Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Best Strategy Game: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Best Fighting Game: Injustice 2
Best Action/Adventure Game: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Game Direction: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Best Roleplaying Game: Persona 5
Best Mobile Game: Monument Valley 2
Best Family Game: Super Mario Odyssey
Best Multiplayer: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegounds
Best Score/Music: NieR: Automata
Best Sports/Racing Game: Forza Motorsport 7
Most Anticipated Game: The Last Of Us Part 2
Best Ongoing Game: Overwatch
Best Independent Game: Cuphead
Best Indie Debut Game: Cuphead
Best Handheld Game: Metroid: Samus Returns
Best VR/AR Game: Resident Evil 7
Student Game Award: Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen / Swinburne University)
Best Audio Design: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Games for Impact: Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Best Art Direction: Cuphead
Best Narrative: What Remains of Edith Finch
Best Performance: Melina Juergens, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Chinese Fan Game Award: jx3 HD
Industry Icon Award: Carol Shaw
Trending Gamer: Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”)
Best Esports Player: Lee Sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)
Best Esports Team: Cloud 9