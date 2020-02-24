Studio of the Week | Abhijeet Kini Studios

Name of Studio: Abhijeet Kini Studios

Location : Santacruz, Mumbai, Maharashtra

About the studio: Abhijeet Kini Studios is a Mumbai based creative service agency run by Diksha and Abhijeet Kini. Specialising in pop culture based parody art, comics, collectibles, custom prints, animation and social media content, Kini Studios has worked with several renowned brands, providing services ranging from design, branding and comic-content creation. Abhijeet Kini has been illustrating for Tinkle magazine since 2004, handling characters such as . A Comic Con India award-winning indie-comics publishing studio, Kini Studios has titles such as the Angry Maushi series, Fanboys and Rhyme Fighters under its belt. Kini Studios also conducts various workshops on comics, content writing and ideation.

Projects : Illustrations for Tinkle comics, handling characters for comics-Defective Detectives, Butterfingers, Superweirdos, Dental Diaries to name a few; independent comics publishing, having characters such as Angry Maushi, Fanboys, Rhyme Fighters, in the catalog; animated content for social media for United Breweries, branding-based prints and collectibles for Novotel Kochi, Ibis Kochi, Honest restaurants (USA), Sofitel Mumbai, Sodabottleopenerwala and others. Comics for Change project with Dainik Bhaskar, handling the writing, design and creation of characters along with the comics production, Sanskaarshala project with Dainik Jagran, the Agni comic project with Movies Now.

What are the challenges faced by Indian comic artists? How do you overcome those?

In India, comics is still considered to be quite niche. So, the first concern an Indian comic artist might face is getting ample projects. For this, one must network very well and keep their portfolios constantly updated.

What message would you like to give to the comics enthusiasts?

I’d like to let the comics fans know that a lot of good stuff is in store for them in the Indian comics scene!