Studio 100’s Blinky Bill to be aired by NRK Super in Norway

Studio 100 Media has signed various agreements to bring The Wild Adventures of Blinky Bill (52 x 12’) to the Nordics. Public kids’ broadcaster NRK Super has just acquired the show about the cheeky Koala for Norway.

NRK Super is the largest and most successful children’s broadcaster in Norway. Launched in 2007, it includes a digital TV channel, digital radio (24 hours), a free VOD player and an extensive website and apps.

Prior to NRK Super’s acquisition, their Swedish neighbour SVT Barnkanalen has also acquired the series, with Nelonen Media securing the rights for Finland last year. Home Entertainment and VOD (Video on Demand) rights have been sold to SF Studios and SVT Barnkanalen will begin airing Blinky’s adventures in the Nordics in summer 2017.

Studio 100 Media, head of global distribution, Martin Krieger commented: “We are pleased about the ongoing collaboration with our long term partners Nelonen Media, NRK Super and SVT Barnkanalen as well as SF Studios. All these channels and distributors are already home to other Studio 100 animation and live action shows such as Maya the Bee, Heidi, Tashi or Kosmoo and Nightwatch. Our team is confident that the Australian icon Blinky Bill will sweep the Nordics off their feet in this witty and cheeky CGI version.”

SVT Barnkanalen is Sweden’s public broadcaster for children which airs 15 hours a day and targets kids aged from three to 11. Nelonen Media is a broadcasting group reaching more than 90 per cent of the Finns. It operates four nationwide free-to-air TV channels, five pay TV channels, four nationwide radio channels, two regional radio channels, AVOD and SVOD services. SF Studios is a commercial film company in the Nordic region which produces filmed entertainment for the cinema and home entertainment, and is the leading distributor of foreign films and TV series in this market.

Just recently, Studio 100 Media closed an agreement with AMC Networks International – Central Europe (AMCNI CE) to bring its CGI series Nils Holgersson and The Wild Adventures of Blinky Bill to various territories.