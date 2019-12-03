Star Trek’s George Takei joins voice cast for animated series, ‘Love Monster’

George Takei has joined some of the finest actors and voiceover talents for a new 54 x 7’ 2D-animated series titled Love Monster, from BBC Children’s, Boat Rocker Studios and UYoung. Takei (Star Trek, Heroes) joins the cast as Elder Panda.

The voice cast features narrator Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner, Episodes, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Javone Prince (The Javone Prince Show, PhoneShop) as Bad Idea Puppy, Sarah Hadland (Miranda, The Job Lot, Bob the Builder) as Tiniest Fluffiest Bunny, Lewis Macleod (Dead Ringers, Newzoids, Postman Pat) as Elder Kitten/Dr. G. Piggles, Freya Parker (The Mash Report, Lovesick) as the In-Chicks/Delivery Duckling and Emma Maclennan (Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil) as Book Cub, while actor, and comedian and beatbox artist Darren Foreman will bring the titular Love Monster to life.

Love Monster is exec produced by Tony Reed and James Chen Gu. The animation for the series is produced in the UK by Karrot Animation and A Productions. UYoung’ s studio in China will provide a portion of pre-production on scripts, storyboards and design.

Boat Rocker Studios will distribute Love Monster and manage the global brand and licensing excluding China and Southeast Asia, which will be managed by UYoung.