Sony YAY! brings in The Giant Wheel Festival for the entire family at Kolkata on 4 and 5 January 2020

The new year is around the corner and holiday season is still on! In today’s fast paced life spending quality family time is extremely limited with very few single destination options available for the family to enjoy together. To curate one such mega carnival, Sony YAY! is ready to host its first ever funday for the entire family called ‘The Giant Wheel Festival’ (TGWF) to be held in Kolkata at Nicco Park, Plaza III on 4 and 5 January, 2020.

Sony YAY! is known for its fun mix of characters on its channel and with TGWF it promises to bring together all the kids favourites under one roof. The carnival aims to bring the best of experience through adventure, learning and fun zones for a memorable experience. The highlight of the festival is specially curated art-workshops for kids which will be hosted by the much-revered Lalon – Kids favorite art genius. An array of workshops like pottery, science crazy lab and cooking workshops will enable the kids to learn something new. The flea market zone which is touted to be the hub for shopping lovers. All the fun planned for the family will be served with Kolkata’s favorite handpicked scrumptious cuisines in the nibble corner.

Sony Pictures Networks India Kids’ Genre business head Leena Lele Dutta, commented, “One often looks out for a perfect opportunity to spend quality time with family and craves for a one stop family destination. Our endeavour with TGWF is to curate a property to help families create fond memories together and look forward to it year on year. With TGWF, we are taking a huge leap from being the ultimate entertainers for kids to create an experiential platform that engages the whole family. What better place than the city of joy to kick off our first ever on-ground IP.”

Sony YAY! has consistently been working to evolve their consumer outreach programs with an intent to be more inclusive with kids and the key stakeholders in their lives. With TGWF, the channel has yet again innovated with a proposition for every member of the family. The first of its kind on-ground initiative – ‘The Giant Wheel Festival’ (TGWF) aims to be the ultimate destination of fun and frolic for the entire family. The festival promises to be a vibrant mix of wide-ranging activities that promise to engage, interact and entice every member of the family.

The channel has roped in Book My Show as their ticketing partner and the bookings have already started in full swing.