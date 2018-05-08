Sony Pictures hops back with ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ for a 2020 release

Sony Pictures announced the sequel of Peter Rabbit releasing on 7 February, 2020 in the U.S. and on 27 March, 2020 in the U.K., bringing Will Gluck back to write for Peter Rabbit 2.

The CGI-live action comedy-drama was a hit among the family audience creating a huge opening weekend. If Peter Rabbit 2 delivers, Sony could have a strong kid franchise in its hands.

The movie is based on original stories of Peter Rabbit created by Beatrix Potter. With screenplay by Rob Lieber and Gluck, the film will star Rose Byrne as Bea and Domhnall Gleeson as Thomas McGregor.

The story involves the protagonist bunny voiced by James Corden in a battle with the heir to Mr. McGregor’s garden.

With animations created by Australia-based animation studio, Animal Logic and the voice cast including Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki and Daisy Ridley as Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail; Colin Moody as Benjamin Bunny; and singer Sia as Mrs. Tiggly-Winkle, Peter Rabbit 2 will hopefully see thriving just like the first Peter Rabbit which succeeded with impressive visual effects and voice performances.