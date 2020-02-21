Sony Pictures Animation reveals new images from upcoming animated feature

Sony Pictures Animation revealed that the originally titled feature The Mitchells vs. the Machines has been officially renamed as Connected. The recently revealed images show a first look at the upcoming animated comedy about a family on a road trip when a robot apocalypse starts.

Written and directed by Mike Rianda (creative director/writer, Gravity Falls), co-directed by Jeff Rowe (writer, Disenchantment, Gravity Falls) and produced by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), the CG comedy anchors on a family road trip upended by a global tech uprising.

The entire Mitchell family set out on a family road trip to bring Katie to school. Along the way, though, a robot apocalypse strikes. Lord describes the balance of family heart and robot adventure, saying, “It’s one thing to fight the robot apocalypse, and that’s kind of a fun premise, but it’s much more interesting to have your dad trying to teach you to drive stick during the robot apocalypse.”

The news of Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson voicing Katie Mitchell also recently surfaced. Joining her are comedian Eric Andre as tech inventor Mark Bowman, Olivia Colman as voice assistant PAL, Danny McBride as dad Rick, Maya Rudolph as mom Linda and Rianda as little brother Aaron.