Sony greenlights Spider-Man spinoff movie, taps writer Marc Guggenheim

Sony has greenlit several spin-offs in the Spider-Man universe, including a reported Kraven the Hunter film that is being developed. It has now greenlit a Jackpot spin-off.

According to Deadline, DC CW writer Marc Guggenheim will pen down the screenplay. Guggenheim credits for comic books include Aquaman, Amazing Spider-Man and Superman/Batman. His work also includes Arrow, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, and he’s making his directorial debut on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, a crossover from CW’s The Flash. He’s already in business with Sony Pictures adapting the graphic novel Gantz.

Jackpot is a superheroine with exceptional strength, with her history in the comics being a complicated one. First incarnation was Sara Ehret, a scientist, who, while pregnant, is doing gene therapy research and is exposed to ‘Lot 777,’ a virus that rewrote the DNA in her cells. Her baby is born healthy but she realizes in addition to being a new mom she has superhuman strength after she is forced to save her family.

Sony’s foray into movies can help the company have a universe of its own. There are also movies in development on the characters Silk and Nightwatch. Variety also revealed yesterday that TV director S.J. Clarkson is developing a film on another female superhero in the Spider-Man universe, Madame Web.