Sonic Boom’s Season 2 to air in 90 countries worldwide

For the soon to be here Sonic Boom’s Season Two, Lagardere Studios Distribution signed pre-sales to more than 90 countries around the world, including France, Italy, Portugal, Canada, Poland and Ukraine.

Sonic Boom is a computer-animated adventure-comedy children’s TV series produced by Oui!Do Productions and Sega of America. Based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video game, the series revolves around Sonic, Tails, Amy, Knuckles and Sticks, who reside on Bygone Island to defend it from various threats, including the mad scientist Doctor Eggman’s robotic creations.

Handling worldwide distribution outside the USA and Asia of the hit animation series with the speedy blue hedgehog, Lagardere Studios Distribution has already sold Sonic Boom’s Season One to nearly 170 countries – most recently to Nickelodeon for all German speaking countries.

Lagardere Distribution Studios – the distribution arm of Lagardere Studios, managed by Emmanuelle Bouilhaguet – is one of Europe’s largest distributors of television programs. Their catalogue of 6,400 hours spans every genre: drama (Beau Sejour, Cannabis, Transfer, Transporter- The Series, Trepalium, Hard, The Sniffer, Mick Brisgau, Undercover); documentary (Tank Story, Morning Glory, Women at War, Thrift Hunters); animation (Sonic Boom, Mini-Wolf, Xiaolin Chronicles, Lil Cooks, Supa Strikas).

Sonic Boom’s Season One has enjoyed strong international ratings since its launch two years ago, and was selected for the annual Export Awards in France, which rewards best-selling French television programs worldwide. Winners of the same will be announced at the beginning of March.