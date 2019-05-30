Royal Television Society unveils 2019 Student Television Awards nominations

The Royal Television Society (RTS), Britain’s forum for television and related media, has shortlisted the nominations for the national RTS Student Television Awards 2019, sponsored by Motion Content Group. Across six categories, 23 universities have received nominations having won at their respective regional RTS Student Awards earlier this year.

Now in its 24th year, the awards will be presented at a ceremony hosted by Radio 1 presenters Matt Edmondson and Mollie King on 28 June at the BFI Southbank. The RTS Student Awards celebrates the best audiovisual work created by students with an undergraduate and postgraduate winner both awarded in each category across animation, comedy and entertainment, drama, factual, news and short form.

To reward excellence in craft skills, awards will also be presented in the following categories at the judges’ discretion: camerawork, editing, production design, sound and writing. The RTS Student Television Judges’ Award will also be presented for the best overall entry.

ITV head of entertainment commissioning and RTS Student Television Awards chair Siobhan Greene said, “We were bowled over by the creativity, imagination, heart and energy that went into the entries. It felt thrilling to see so much potential in both the national and regional categories and I’m looking forward to meeting the nominees on the 28 June.”

The nominations’ list includes:

Animation

Undergraduate:

Anna – Jessica Mountfield, Dominic Povall and Team (Arts University Bournemouth­)

Earthly Delights – Efa Blosse-Mason (University of the West of England)

Towels – Prawta Annez and Camilla Kjaernet (Falmouth University)

Postgraduate:

Desire Line – Ruini Shi, Gareth Young, Michele Bianch and Mike Wyeld (Royal College of Art)

Good Intentions – Anna Mantzaris (Royal College of Art)

Music & Clowns – Alex Widdowson (Royal College of Art)

Comedy & Entertainment

Undergraduate:

Chopsticks!! – Aeddan Sussex (Middlesex University)

Delicious Love – Alana Volavola, Freddie Berman, Ben Holmes, Jade Elwood, Sophie Masterman and Team (University of Gloucestershire)

Meatball – Jack Barrie, Cal Brown, Charlotte Glasgow, Celine Woodburn and Ben Evans (University of Derby)

Postgraduate:

Control – Webster Mugavazi and Robin Pagnanelli (National Film and Television School)

Pre-Occupation – Elena Marotta, Adam Tindall, Moira James-Moore and Emie Wang (Goldsmiths University)

Uncommon – Connor Langley, Michael Rowlands, Mark Hunter and Jack Jarvis (University of Sunderland)

Drama

Undergraduate:

Backwater – Brendan McCallion, Frank O’Malley, Robin J. Kavanagh and Brendan Corcoran (Institute of Art, Design, and Technology, Dun Laoghaire)

Just Josie – Georgina Rowlands, Ben Porro, Katia Shipulina, Lily-Evelina England and Nathalie Carraro (University of Westminster)

What Separates Us From the Beasts – Edward Kondracki, Sedona May Tubbs, Kieran Howe, JP Pezet and Team (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland)

Postgraduate:

Dead Birds – Johnny Kenton, Sabina Smitham, Amelia Spencer and Team (National Film and Television School)

Smoked Mackerel – Ciarán Charles, Scott Butler, Michael Lambert and Gemma Carline (University of Sunderland)

The Pilot – Nathan Carter (University of York)

Factual

Undergraduate:

Mathew vs Pritchard – Jake Hardy-Behrends, Ethan Blake Brooks, Vratislav Karas and Marketa Janouskova (University of South Wales)

Nick Reynolds: The Final Portrait – Jesse Hargrave, Adam Polley, Curtis Stephan, Stacey Willis and Lewis Woolcock (Solent University)

The Bad Guy – Cory Thomas, Laura Buchanan, Giulia Veronelli, Marco Di Gioia and Danny Flynn (University of Stirling)

Postgraduate:

Fake News Fairytale – Kate Stonehill, Jimmy Campbell Smith, Ronnie McQuillan, Conor Meechan, Alexandra McArdle and Team (National Film and Television School)

some of these days – Vincent Förster, Olesya Ryasik, Anne Talenta, Scott McCrone, Tino Mensel and Team (Edinburgh College of Art)

We Are All Here – Hannah Currie (Goldsmiths, University of London)

News

Undergraduate:

A Testing Choice for Down’s Syndrome – Jennifer Smith (University of Salford)

A Testing Choice for Down’s Syndrome – Jennifer Smith (University of Salford) At Arm’s Length – Teri Limongi (University of Sheffield)

Horse Racing’s Gender Divide: The Final Hurdle – Elliot Hawkins (University of Lincoln)

Postgraduate:

Special Needs: Failure to Educate – Philip Sime and Imogen Harper (City, University of London)

Special Needs: Failure to Educate – Philip Sime and Imogen Harper (City, University of London) There’s Something in the Water – Grace Marner (University of Sheffield)

Twnel y Rhondda – The Rhondda Tunnel – Jared Lawthom (University of Sheffield)

Short Form:

Undergraduate:

I Love Tennis – Sam Buffery (London South Bank University)

Nose – Izzy Mooney, Kiki Nafig, Emma Lazenby, Jake Lucas and Team (University of the West of England)

Speak to Her – Jack Desmond, Philip Emo, Sean Doupe and Cian Desmond (Institute of Art, Design, and Technology, Dun Laoghaire)

Postgraduate: