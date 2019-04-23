Recently released ‘Gotham’ Trailer features Batman vs. Joker

FOX dropped a new promo trailer for the final episode of Gotham. The series finale features the ahead 10 years to show Batman’s face off with the Joker and other villains from his rogues’ gallery in the city of Gotham.

The episode is set to see David Mazouz, who plays young Bruce Wayne on the series, giving the voice and facial captures for Batman even though another actor will be rocking the suit. Another actress will be playing the grown-up version of Catwoman in the finale.

The series flash-forwards 10 years into the future, as Bruce is set to return to Gotham for the opening of the new Wayne Tower. A series of crimes leads Gordon to believe Penguin and The Riddler are up to their old tricks. However, when Bullock is framed for a murder, Gordon begins to piece together an even more sinister plot targeting the city, and a new figure emerges from the shadows to be the hero Gotham desperately needs in the all-new ‘The Beginning…’ series finale episode of Gotham.

“I have important news to share, and I ask that you continue reading with open minds and understanding hearts,” Bicondova said in a statement released on Twitter. “April 18th’s episode, 511, was my last appearance as Selina Kyle in Gotham. It’s important to me that I’m the one to tell you this because it was a choice that I made, through a lot of thoughts, prayer, and time (which Warner Bros., FOX, and our internal production team respected). I wanted to give (the character) Selina Kyle as much respect as possible. Some will say that giving her respect would include seeing the character through to the end of the show, which I understand. But, I firmly believe that part of leaving a legacy and being part of a legacy means knowing when to pass the torch to someone else. I was blessed to be the vessel for Selina Kyle for her formative teen years, and it only felt right to give someone else the torch for her adult self. The woman who will be playing the older Selina Kyle is the glorious Lili Simmons, who, when I met for the first time, made me cry tears of joy. She is perfect for this role, and she really wanted to do Selina right. We spoke about Selina Kyle for hours; I shared journal entries and scenes that were prime examples of Selina’s characteristics, and she shared thoughts of backstory for the 10 years that the audience doesn’t see.”

The finale airs April 25th at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.