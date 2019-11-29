Rapoo launches ‘VH300’ professional gaming headset

Rapoo, announces its newest 7.1 channel, professional gaming headset – VH300. Rich sound to get into the game, and an integrated microphone to trash talk your opponents, VH300 bring an eternal gaming experience.

The headphone is supremely comfortable, with noise-isolating over-ear design with soft and large breathable ear pads for unrivalled comfort during long hours of gaming. Its long battery promises a day of non-stop gaming without any interruptions. The metallic ear cup with cool blue LED backlight, makes it look chic when in use.

Engineered with 50 mm driver unit along with 20 – 20000 Hz frequency response of non-stop gaming effects, the headphone has exceptionally 7.1 surround sound, that delivers crisp highs and rich bass thanks to the dual chamber technology. Its adjustable sound modes further enrich the gaming experience. The customised driver configuration interface further allows you to customise voice modes freely. With multi-functional detachable microphone, the headset comes with a controller, that allows gamers to multifunction effortlessly.

Rapoo VH300 the gaming headset is available in black colour and has multi-platform compatibility; out-of-the-box with PC, Xbox One, PS4, Wii U and mobile devices2.

Backed by one-year warranty, Rapoo VH510 gaming headset is now available in India, across leading retail and e-commerce stores in India.