PUBG Mobile India Series is back with its second edition

PUBG Mobile India Official YouTube channel has announced officially that it will introduce PUBG Mobile India Series(PMIS) 2020 with a video titled Introducing PMIS 2020.

PUBG Mobile hosted the first edition of PUBG Mobile India Series in 2019 which ran for almost four months and this year will be its second edition. PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 had a prize pool of Rs.1.5 Crore . Team SouL which included Soul Mortal, Soul Ronak, Soul Owais and Soul Viper were the winners of PMIS 2019 with 2520 points and 46 kills and they went home with a winner’s trophy and a cash prize of Rs.30 lakh . God’s Reign was the first runner up with 39 kills and received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh whereas team Funky Monkey was the second runner up with 23 kills and received a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. The MVP award from PMIS 2019 went to KK from team God’s Reign who received Rs 50,000, while the title Rampage Freak went to Soul Ronak from team SouL who also got Rs.50,000. Also, all the 80 finalists from top 20 teams were awarded with a brand new Oppo F11 Pro smartphone.

Sponsored by Oppo, the tournament was undoubtedly the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament to be held in India for its PUBG Mobile fans and players across the country.

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 tournament dates, registration details, format and prize pool are yet to be revealed