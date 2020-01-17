‘PUBG Mobile’ and TikTok dominate Indian mobile space

TikTok and PUBG Mobile continued to dominate the mobile space in India. TikTok was the breakout social app of 2019 in the Indian market, while PUBG Mobile saw the highest consumer spend in games in the country according to App Annie’s latest report.

PUBG Mobile remained a distant third in breakout games of 2019 in terms of downloads as Carrom Pool clinched the top spot, followed by Free Fire.

While TikTok was ahead of all social media apps in India, according to AppAnnie, the larger trend was that hyper-local social apps grew in demand with consumers looking for smaller circles rather than sticking to just the bigger apps such as Facebook.

Mobile games in 2019 saw 25 per cent more spend than in all other gaming combined. It is on track to surpass $100 bn across all mobile app stores in 2020, the report said. While PUBG Mobile topped the charts in action core game, Puzzle Games saw the most time spent among casual games.