‘Promare’ releases its new english sub trailer

Being one of the most popular anime studios among fans, Studio Trigger recently launched their first major film in Japan. Given both critical and commercial success after its release last May, producers have decided to release it across the world.

Thirty years have passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of “Mad Burnish” begins.”

GKIDS has licensed the film for an English language release. Have a look at the trailer:-

GKIDS has confirmed that fans will be getting their chance to see Promare soon enough as it will be getting a limited theatrical release on 17 September in both its original Japanese and with an English dub.

The second English subtitled trailer for Promare boasts of more of the high-voltage and vibrant action fans can expect out of the film that garnered quite a lot of praise from fans during its premiere during Anime Expo 2019.

We will keep you updated on further development and the possibility of its release in India.