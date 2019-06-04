Preschool phenomenon ‘Pocoyo’ ramps ahead of International Licensing Expo

Independent content creation and distribution company Epic Story Media (ESM) and Brands & Rights 360 (B&R 360) are ramping up activity on Zinkia Entertainment’s animated preschool phenomenon Pocoyo, signing several new content deals around the world for the show.

Currently boasting over 15 billion views on YouTube, the widely successful property will be showcased at the International Licensing Expo.

ESM el presidente Ken Faier said, “Pocoyo is a show which has captured the hearts of countless families across the globe, and we’re excited to be adding brand new broadcast partners to the international network of platforms. The success of this property is constantly underscored by the viewing data across platforms like YouTube who air Pocoyo to legions of kids and families every day. We’re also excited to be a part of the consumer products relaunch – our mission is to champion and maximize creator-led properties, and Pocoyo is a fantastic example of a global sensation driven by its passionate fans.”

The series will premiere on streaming platform Kidoodle TV this summer in the U.S., UK, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Other recent sales include the French-Canadian broadcaster TFO, HITN’s new SVOD platform Edye, and CCTV in China for all seasons.

B&R 360 manages the brand’s global broadcast and licensing rights on behalf of Zinkia Entertainment, on a non-exclusive basis, together with ESM handling the North America and Reesee managing the property in China.

Additionally, Zinkia Entertainment has reached an agreement with Azteca 7 in Mexico for seasons one to three, Rai Yoyo in Italy for season three, and has renewed deals with Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and HBO. The new 26 x 7’ instalment of season four is currently in production following a greenlight and will be completed for Q1 2020. In addition, a new toy partner will be announced later this year.

The series was first seen in September of 2005 in the UK on ITV. Pocoyo has aired in over 150 countries and has converted into one of the strongest and most recognised international children’s brands, with four seasons and over 5,500 minutes of content. It also stars in over 50 apps, downloaded more than 52 million times (a million a month, and counting!).

There have been over 15,000 SKUs of consumer products, in more than 20 categories. This trajectory has allowed Pocoyo to garner 38 prestigious international awards, including the Cristal at Annecy and a BAFTA, both for Best Animation Series, as well as the Kidscreen Award, recognizing ‘POCOYO Playset: Let’s Move’ as the Best Educational Preschool App. The brand’s catalogue includes the four seasons of programming, plus various other short films, special seasonal and thematic content, along with the derivative product and specialised promos.