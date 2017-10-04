Pre registration for ‘Sachin Saga Cricket Champions’ game begins

JetSynthesys, a leading digital entertainment and gaming company today announced the pre-registration for its much-awaited mobile cricketing game – Sachin Saga Cricket Champions featuring the master-blaster himself! Now cricket and gaming enthusiasts can pre-register for this exciting mobile game on Google Play Store. Sachin Saga Cricket Champions becomes one of the few mobile games to be selected by Google Play for a global pre- registration at the back of the quality and experience the game promises to deliver.

All set to launch on November 16, 2017 on the eve of Sachin’s retirement day, the game aims to fulfil every Indian’s dream of stepping into the shoes of Sachin Tendulkar and play the sport with his digital avataar. Curated by the legendary cricketer himself, this mobile game brings alive the best moments from Sachin’s iconic cricketing career into an authentic cricketing format. With realistic motion and cricketing stance of the Little Master, this edgy/futuristic game with console quality visuals creates a larger than life virtual cricketing experience on a mobile device.

Speaking about the upcoming launch of the game, Rajan Navani, vice Chairman and managing director, JetSynthesys said, “With the expected launch of Sachin Saga, we aim to excite and capture a billion dreams through our real-life cricket extravaganza. The game promises to deliver the best cricketing experience for all gaming and sport enthusiasts. It celebrates the Master Blaster, his iconic career and gives his fans an opportunity to interact and play with and as Sachin. We are upbeat about the proposition and expect a positive response during the pre-registration phase.”

How to register

The process to register is simple, all one needs to do is visit the Sachin Saga Cricket Champions pre- registration link

Once registered, the user will be notified about the release of the app on its launch date of 16 November 2017

Players who pre-register will receive a special discount on the starter pack of the game during the first weekend

JetSynthesys aims to leverage its core capabilities of gaming, video and music to digitally connect celebrities, brands and consumers, to drive user engagement and monetisation through personalisation. With innovation in patented platforms, AI and machine learning, it is tapping into the exciting and fast-growing space of mobile gaming in India. A one of its kind game, ‘Sachin Saga Cricket Champions’ is bound to delight Sachin and cricket fans with its intense and authentic cricket action.