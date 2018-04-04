Popular anime series ‘DanMachi’ gets mobile game by Crunchyroll

DanMachi (in English: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) gets interactive with DanMachi: Memoria Freese, the first mobile game launched by the online anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll in partnership with Sumitomo and GREE.

The company announces the debut of the game which offers a fully-localised RPG experience based on Fujino Ōmori’s light novel Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?. It was later adapted in an anime series in 2015 by J.C. Staff and has been recently announced to be getting a second season and a movie.

The novel is set in the world of Orario, where adventures go crazy with the hunt for treasures in an underground labyrinth, Dungeon. The players get to explore the same city of Orario, interact with characters and build a team to fight their way through Dungeon in the game.

DanMachi Memoria Freese gives players the opportunity to explore the infamous Dungeon for themselves. The character features unlock when the player levels up, including new costumes and character designs.

The game comes just in time with the recently announced season two and the movie to build up the anticipation for the fans of DanMachi anime series. The game will be based on the original line of the main series’ first season, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick up Girls in a Dungeon?: Sword Oratori and a few additions in the stories written by Ōmori.

The game keeps the originality intact with the original cast behind the voices: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Inori Minase, Saori Ōnishi amongst others. With amazing illustrations by Suzuhito Yasuda, the fans sure have adventures ahead!

Memoria Freese is now available on iOS and android for audiences from United States and Canada.