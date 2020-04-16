Paytm First Games crosses 11,000 gamers registration for ‘Clash Royale’ esports tournament

Paytm First Games has announced that it’s recently concluded esports tournament Clash Royale and have witnessed participation from more than 11,000 gamers from across India. Kirit Kumar Anantroa Ramchadrani, popularly known as ‘Sandrin’ from Gujarat has won this championship and received the prize money of Rs. 1,40,000.

The second position has been secured by Karan Pal Singh, known as ‘ABR’ from Gurugram, who won the prize money of Rs. 70,000. Other winners have been given prize money in the range of Rs. 5,000 to 40,000, along with Paytm First Games vouchers. The esports tournament was held from 10 April to 13 April and participants from different corners of India competed to win a prize pool of Rs. 4 lakhs.

Paytm First Games COO Sudhanshu Gupta said, “We’re off to a flying start in esports with the Clash Royale tournament as the participation we received has been nothing short of staggering. We had planned to host the tournament with only 500 players but owing to the overwhelming response we extended the registrations and eventually received over 11,000 participants. The final event was streamed live in Paytm Inbox and our apps and garnered over 70,000 viewers. We are thrilled with these new milestones and will continue to innovate and bring bigger and better experiences for our gamers. ”

The finals of the tournament were streamed live on Paytm First Games’ youtube channel and were watched by over 70,000 users. The total viewing time of the finals by all the viewers equaled more than 1800 hours of viewing time. Developed & published by Supercell, Clash Royale is an extremely popular game across the world and can be played live by two or four players (1v1 or 2v2 format). The tournament was organised in an online, single-elimination format and featured all the top Clash Royale players in India.