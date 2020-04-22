Orange Rock Esports wins SkyEsports ‘PUBG Mobile’ gaming charity tournament to fight COVID-19

As the fight for COVID-19 pandemic continues, Indian charity esports tournaments are coming forward by contributing funds to PM Cares Fund to fight the pandemic. Recently, SkyEsports PUBG Mobile Gaming charity event #PlayForACause to fight COVID-19 ended with the final collection of Rs.50,000. In the tournament team Orange Rock Esports (OR Esports) came out to be the best from the lot by securing the first place while team Leg stumps, the underdogs proved to be good till the final round whereas Ronnie Screwala’s UMumba secured a safe third spot.

On winning team Orange Rock Esports shares, “The team at Orange Rock Esports is incredibly proud of our efforts in the recent Sky Esports Charity Tournament. It’s an honor to be able to turn our victory playing the game we love into aid for our community and nation. The entire team at OR Esports is proud to donate our winnings to the PM Cares Fund.”

The tournament was broadcast on Sky Esports’ Youtube channel and Twitter channel. Notably, this was the first time Sky esports broadcasted an event on Twitter.

Sky Esports CEO Shiva Nandy shares to us, “The initiative was taken by Sky Esports along with our partners to host a charity gaming tournament to raise funds to PM Cares was very close to our hearts and it was just a small gesture we as a gaming community could do in this long fight against COVID 19. We thank all the teams, players and the support staff for coming forward and being a big part of this event. All the prize money will be going towards PM CARES on behalf of the whole gaming community. The amazing part was that the charity tournament was cast in three different languages Hindi, English and Tamil considering the reachability.”

The Hindi casters were Piyush ‘SPERO’ Bathla and Ketan ‘K18’ Patel, the Tamil caster was Prabha ‘Midfail Karan and the English caster was Angad Chahal aka The Experiment caster. Here is the complete score chart of the tournament: